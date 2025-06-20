Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquehumanSaddler's Mallet (1940) by Alexander AndersonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 829 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2828 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHawsing Beetle (1939) by Orison Daedahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083736/hawsing-beetle-1939-orison-daedaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman illustration, celestial black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView licenseHandled Door Latch (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086012/handled-door-latch-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseHand Holds (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086001/hand-holds-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrappling Hooks (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085982/grappling-hooks-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseDrinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085750/drinking-fountain-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseInstitution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView licenseBrace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089025/brace-wooden-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseExpressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089556/pitcher-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseballoon shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597399/balloon-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRawhide Herder's Whip (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086609/rawhide-herders-whip-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWater Jug (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063764/water-jug-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licensePipe (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089529/pipe-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087179/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePotato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086496/potato-masher-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085491/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseButter Worker (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089064/butter-worker-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086162/jar-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086379/mortar-c-1940-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseMeasure (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086314/measure-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license