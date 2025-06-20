rawpixel
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Sampler (c. 1941) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088036/sampler-c-1941-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070663/sampler-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085130/wall-paper-fragment-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Printed Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086554/printed-textile-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Panel from Rug (c. 1938) by Agnes Sims
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080890/panel-from-rug-c-1938-agnes-simsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smaller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086053/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-smallerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Needlepoint Panel (c. 1939) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084064/needlepoint-panel-c-1939-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox Design (1935/1942) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058972/bandbox-design-19351942-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Crewel Embroidered Valance (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070201/crewel-embroidered-valance-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor paper mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Bandbox Sections (c. 1940) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085378/bandbox-sections-c-1940-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Printed Textile (Historical) (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087970/printed-textile-historical-c-1941-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (1935/1942) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060874/hitching-post-19351942-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Santo (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070677/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (1940) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085380/bandbox-1940-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Apotheosis of Franklin (1935/1942) by A Zimet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058805/apotheosis-franklin-19351942-zimetFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070093/coverlet-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Nightgown (c. 1940) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086424/nightgown-c-1940-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license