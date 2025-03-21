rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sealskin Cap (c. 1940) by Dana Bartlett
Save
Edit Image
cappublic domain beavermole illustrationanimalbirdartwatercolorvintage
Learn about animals Instagram template, cute editable design for kids
Learn about animals Instagram template, cute editable design for kids
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18433454/learn-about-animals-instagram-template-cute-editable-design-for-kidsView license
Medallion and Chain (c. 1936) by Dana Bartlett
Medallion and Chain (c. 1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067112/medallion-and-chain-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Doll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Doll's Dresser (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074388/dolls-dresser-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076371/pewter-teapot-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Handle (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Dana Bartlett
Handle (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066280/handle-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519171/graduate-owl-reading-book-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Bench (1935/1942) by Dana Bartlett
Bench (1935/1942) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059130/bench-19351942-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Owls with graduation cap, editable animal clipart, remixed by rawpixel
Owls with graduation cap, editable animal clipart, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697873/owls-with-graduation-cap-editable-animal-clipart-remixed-rawpixelView license
Night Cap (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
Night Cap (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086427/night-cap-c-1940-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Educational owls, editable animal clipart, remixed by rawpixel
Educational owls, editable animal clipart, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687552/educational-owls-editable-animal-clipart-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072985/bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Gun Holster (c. 1936) by Dana Bartlett
Gun Holster (c. 1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066246/gun-holster-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Educational owl on yellow background, editable animal, remixed by rawpixel
Educational owl on yellow background, editable animal, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697843/educational-owl-yellow-background-editable-animal-remixed-rawpixelView license
Andirons (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Andirons (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072847/andirons-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Vintage owl couple, editable education clipart, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage owl couple, editable education clipart, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672064/vintage-owl-couple-editable-education-clipart-remixed-rawpixelView license
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073514/center-table-with-marble-top-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Owls with graduation cap, editable animal clipart, remixed by rawpixel
Owls with graduation cap, editable animal clipart, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647529/owls-with-graduation-cap-editable-animal-clipart-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Doll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074429/doll-bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Dana Bartlett
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082884/candle-holder-c-1939-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520398/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog poster template, editable text and design
Study vlog poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686091/study-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mustache Cup and Saucer (c. 1953) by Dana Bartlett
Mustache Cup and Saucer (c. 1953) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088883/mustache-cup-and-saucer-c-1953-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
White Satin Bonnet (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
White Satin Bonnet (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072578/white-satin-bonnet-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Bird watercolor design element set, editable design
Bird watercolor design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16240834/bird-watercolor-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073056/bonnet-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Student blog Instagram post template, editable text
Student blog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520242/student-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Baby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072876/babys-bonnet-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog blog banner template, editable text
Study vlog blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686092/study-vlog-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
Bonnet (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088965/bonnet-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain license
Artisan bakery Instagram post template, editable text
Artisan bakery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597036/artisan-bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coal Scuttle Bonnet (1940) by Charles Johnson
Coal Scuttle Bonnet (1940) by Charles Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089149/coal-scuttle-bonnet-1940-charles-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog Instagram story template, editable text
Study vlog Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686090/study-vlog-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078678/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license