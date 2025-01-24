rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Section of Wall Decoration-Mission San Francisco de Assis (Dolores) (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourwallpublic domainpaintingsboatphotorug
Wall tapestry mockup, home decoration
Wall tapestry mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7448698/wall-tapestry-mockup-home-decorationView license
Ceiling of Baptistry Niche, Mission Dolores (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Ceiling of Baptistry Niche, Mission Dolores (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085552/ceiling-baptistry-niche-mission-dolores-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713096/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Cigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Cigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089117/cigar-store-figure-sailor-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup element, Ludovit Cordak's landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup element, Ludovit Cordak's landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544201/png-art-blank-space-copyView license
Clapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Clapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089138/clapper-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Escape the everyday poster template
Escape the everyday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887417/escape-the-everyday-poster-templateView license
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, editable retro living room wall
Photo frame mockup, editable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909678/photo-frame-mockup-editable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Wall Painting (Restoration Drawing) (c. 1940) by Raymond E Noble
Wall Painting (Restoration Drawing) (c. 1940) by Raymond E Noble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087103/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-c-1940-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167127/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView license
Marionette - "Biddy" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Marionette - "Biddy" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083971/marionette-biddy-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815437/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089297/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Brick wall building editable mockup
Brick wall building editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12434976/brick-wall-building-editable-mockupView license
Mill Stones (1935/1942) by Hilda Olson
Mill Stones (1935/1942) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061238/mill-stones-19351942-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, editable retro living room wall
Photo frame mockup, editable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909649/photo-frame-mockup-editable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Empire Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Empire Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085800/empire-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087043/unframed-birth-certificate-c-1940-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Floats your boat Instagram post template
Floats your boat Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView license
Boston Rocker (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Boston Rocker (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088988/boston-rocker-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089300/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815443/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087943/printed-cotton-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Bouquet Of Flowers by Odilon Redon. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Bouquet Of Flowers by Odilon Redon. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543496/png-art-blank-space-blossomView license
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087102/wall-stencil-c-1940-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807478/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089284/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884685/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Alvin M Gully
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086832/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1940-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807977/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Woven Mat (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Woven Mat (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087261/woven-mat-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame, editable realistic wall
Picture frame, editable realistic wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887516/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView license
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086056/hitchcock-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884693/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807874/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (Section of) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078024/wall-stencil-section-of-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license