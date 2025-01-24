rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Textile Sample (c. 1940) by Harold Weisenborn
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingslinenphotorugtextile
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kelly
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kelly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081947/textile-samples-c-1938-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain license
Duvet cover, bed linen mockup, editable design
Duvet cover, bed linen mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589352/duvet-cover-bed-linen-mockup-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentine
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089278/coverlet-c-1940-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license
Green table cover mockup, home decor
Green table cover mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203537/green-table-cover-mockup-home-decorView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067094/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441392/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174457/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067086/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Bed duvet, fabric textile mockup
Bed duvet, fabric textile mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12781868/bed-duvet-fabric-textile-mockupView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable bed design
Picture frame mockup, editable bed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11113477/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bed-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067099/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Bandbox - Castle Garden (c. 1941) by Harold Merriam
Bandbox - Castle Garden (c. 1941) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087319/bandbox-castle-garden-c-1941-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Spa poster template, editable text and design
Spa poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662769/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089264/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Sleep in comfort poster template, editable text and design
Sleep in comfort poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12562078/sleep-comfort-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Wood panel editable mockup element
Wood panel editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565289/wood-panel-editable-mockup-elementView license
Tray (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Tray (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087024/tray-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable flyer mockup design
Editable flyer mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Door mat mockup, editable design
Door mat mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13330963/door-mat-mockup-editable-designView license
Printed Delaines (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Printed Delaines (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068103/printed-delaines-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom decor, editable interior mockup
Bedroom decor, editable interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702269/bedroom-decor-editable-interior-mockupView license
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086582/quilt-for-dolls-bed-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license