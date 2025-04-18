Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolorpublic domaincoffeepaintingscoffee cupShaving Mug (c. 1940) by Mary Ann BurtonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 946 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3229 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseTwo Wick Lamp (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087030/two-wick-lamp-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077511/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695572/coffee-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLard Lamp (c. 1940) by Wayne Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086248/lard-lamp-c-1940-wayne-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596671/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMug (1935/1942) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061355/mug-19351942-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596739/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTeacup and Saucer (c. 1939) by David Ramagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084869/teacup-and-saucer-c-1939-david-ramageFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695582/coffee-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCup and Saucer (c. 1940) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089368/cup-and-saucer-c-1940-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617392/morning-coffee-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMug (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086411/mug-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFriendship Mug (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Dimlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074951/friendship-mug-c-1937-elizabeth-dimlingFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596759/holiday-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTulip Cups (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077788/tulip-cups-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695539/coffee-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCobalt Blue Cup (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065154/cobalt-blue-cup-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee & chat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596674/coffee-chat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMug (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086419/mug-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCooking class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597137/cooking-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMug (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086404/mug-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596846/coffee-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086991/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Monday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596721/coffee-monday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081484/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Journal Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597088/cooking-journal-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086993/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseDaily cooking Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597043/daily-cooking-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseNight Lamp (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067248/night-lamp-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735454/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView licenseSilver Cup (c. 1938) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081578/silver-cup-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseRecruitment ads blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597414/recruitment-ads-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseShaving Mug (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062871/shaving-mug-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain licenseTropical cafe Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735455/tropical-cafe-instagram-story-templateView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066861/lamp-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license