Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballfacepersonsportsartwatercolourmanpublic domainShip Chandler's Sign (c. 1940) by Robert PohleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 950 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3171 x 4005 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472164/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Figure: Ball Player (c. 1939) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083087/cigar-store-figure-ball-player-c-1939-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball classes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428027/baseball-classes-blog-banner-templateView licenseCivil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089136/civil-war-soldier-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball shirt mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393176/editable-baseball-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073826/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseDoll (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085658/doll-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseSports day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428037/sports-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseSaddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086646/saddle-cover-c-1940-harry-mann-waddell-and-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232418/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView licenseCarousel Drummer Girl (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082931/carousel-drummer-girl-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089382/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518995/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCirca 1906 Ty Cobb Signed Photograph to Grantland Rice.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975409/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10227568/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView licensePlate Number 49. Walking and turning around rapidly with a satchel in one hand, a cane in the other (1887) by Eadweard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050285/photo-image-animal-hand-baseballFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseBaseball Player (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059013/baseball-player-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWorkout playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472193/workout-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Figure (1935/1942) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059585/cigar-store-figure-19351942-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball classes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614435/baseball-classes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086134/iron-hitching-post-c-1940-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428071/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085597/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086259/leather-hat-box-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087546/cigar-store-figure-c-1941-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player clipart, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672058/baseball-player-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428057/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licensePheasant Shootinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553126/pheasant-shootingFree Image from public domain license