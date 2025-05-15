Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainfooddrawingpaintingssketchShell Shaped Flask (c. 1940) by Raymond McGoughOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 931 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3178 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSeafood, fish, crab png digital paint, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980499/seafood-fish-crab-png-digital-paint-editable-designView license"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseJelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseWitch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078208/witch-ball-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSnow Skates (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086771/snow-skates-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseFlat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085846/flat-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseOyster Shaped Flask (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067311/oyster-shaped-flask-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCalash (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064477/calash-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085103/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView licenseFlask (Swirl) (c. 1940) by Raymond McGoughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085853/flask-swirl-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseCap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069947/bowl-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseHat (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePeg'in Stitch Boot (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076276/pegin-stitch-boot-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseFish Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Sadie Bermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085848/fish-weather-vane-c-1940-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075415/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic eggs label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView licenseFour mussel shells, one with the contents exposed, and a dragonfly. Watercolour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954788/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBoil shrimp, seafood png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985583/boil-shrimp-seafood-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudieblad met schelpen (1876 - 1951) by Theo Nieuwenhuishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792476/studieblad-met-schelpen-1876-1951-theo-nieuwenhuisFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702488/restaurant-poster-template-and-designView licenseStudieblad met diverse schelpen (1824 - 1900) by Albertus Steenbergenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13789242/studieblad-met-diverse-schelpen-1824-1900-albertus-steenbergenFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license