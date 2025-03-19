Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsknifephotoshoeShoe (c. 1940) by Mae SzilvasyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 883 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3015 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSandals editable mockup, Summer fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511836/sandals-editable-mockup-summer-fashionView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071654/slipper-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseSki rentals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597063/ski-rentals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Humpty Dumpty" Jumping Jack (1935/1942) by Robert 