Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsshipssymbolShip's Stern Piece (c. 1940) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 877 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2992 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067875/image-animal-bird-crossFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067894/image-stars-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067864/image-star-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseStern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086848/stern-board-c-1940-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShip's Sternpiece (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062890/ships-sternpiece-19351942-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseNature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630244/nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086587/quilt-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseDating application Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630182/dating-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884703/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseShip's Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086713/ships-stern-ornament-c-1940-hartmannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10332334/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067879/image-stars-heart-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808461/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067877/image-fabric-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884706/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808237/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067889/image-animal-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895008/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088166/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseAurora, from Behind Saint (1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085347/aurora-from-behind-saint-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884705/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseNeedlepoint Tapestry (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086433/needlepoint-tapestry-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808367/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067866/image-plant-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseCaribbean cruise poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView licenseQuilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068197/quilt-one-square-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBag (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085371/bag-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license