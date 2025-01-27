rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sideboard (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstabledeskphoto
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086920/table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Bedside Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Bedside Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085416/bedside-table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Sideboard Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Sideboard Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086720/sideboard-table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073630/chest-with-drawers-c-1937-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Lowboy (1938) by Isidore Sovensky
Lowboy (1938) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080536/lowboy-1938-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083022/chest-drawers-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Mixing Table (1940) by Ferdinand Cartier
Mixing Table (1940) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086380/mixing-table-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087804/hanging-corner-cupboard-1941-harry-eisman-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Desk (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Desk (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083286/desk-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086294/low-boy-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062921/sideboard-19351942-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Infant's High Chair (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Infant's High Chair (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086113/infants-high-chair-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Table (Drop-leaf) (1936) by Nicholas Acampora
Table (Drop-leaf) (1936) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072013/table-drop-leaf-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Tea Table (1940) by Charles Henning
Tea Table (1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086942/tea-table-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Drop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wenger
Drop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065828/drop-leaf-table-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license