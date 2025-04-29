rawpixel
Silver Christening Bowl (1940) by Paul Ward
artpublic domaindrawingsglasssilverphotovaseantique
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Silver Christening Bowl (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077167/silver-christening-bowl-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Romantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView license
Glass Jug (c. 1940) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085958/glass-jug-c-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081678/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Flower delivery poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274212/flower-delivery-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Silver Christening Bowl (1940) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086738/silver-christening-bowl-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086894/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Festive dinner illustration, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543808/festive-dinner-illustration-editable-element-setView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077853/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081680/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ink and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086122/ink-and-pen-stand-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072299/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925248/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077852/vase-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085880/flip-glass-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077849/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Simon Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077228/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1937-simon-weissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077239/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1937-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996434/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077513/sugar-bowl-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915729/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Silver Bowl (c. 1936) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071099/silver-bowl-c-1936-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license