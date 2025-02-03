Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintagepublic domainillustrationclothingfashionsilkphotoclothesSilk Waist (c. 1940) by Fred HassebrockOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 958 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3270 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFashion design course Instagram post template, original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23370627/image-person-art-goldView licenseTea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086947/tea-kettle-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseBlue white silk scarf png mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089239/blue-white-silk-scarf-png-mockup-editable-designView licenseBit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseFashion minimalism Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748059/fashion-minimalism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (1942) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088480/bonnet-1942-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseSilk scarf mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14365621/silk-scarf-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086020/handwoven-coverlet-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseFloral silk scarf mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089307/floral-silk-scarf-mockup-editable-designView licenseLeather Cartridge Case (1935/1942) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069286/leather-cartridge-case-19351942-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseFashion week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539439/fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBoy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand clothes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468118/second-hand-clothes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078720/boys-suit-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flatlay silk scarf mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281380/editable-flatlay-silk-scarf-mockup-designView licenseBasque (c. 1938) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078588/basque-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796522/summer-sale-poster-templateView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's silk dress mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828996/womens-silk-dress-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseSealskin Cap (c. 1940) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086680/sealskin-cap-c-1940-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085719/drawing-instrument-box-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseClothing label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708960/clothing-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseMan's Coat (1937) by Louis Maldarellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075763/mans-coat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's silk dress editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829185/womens-silk-dress-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseCorset (c. 1938) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079425/corset-c-1938-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseCoat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073927/coat-c-1937-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956827/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHacking Axe (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080082/hacking-axe-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117734/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman's Coat (1935/1942) by Mina Greenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063864/womans-coat-19351942-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596182/vintage-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRider's Spur (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081259/riders-spur-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseIntimate accessories poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14812765/intimate-accessories-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078671/bookmark-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseEnd of season sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887182/end-season-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085709/dress-c-1940-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license