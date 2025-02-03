rawpixel
Silk Waist (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
vintagepublic domainillustrationclothingfashionsilkphotoclothes
Fashion design course Instagram post template, original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23370627/image-person-art-goldView license
Tea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086947/tea-kettle-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Blue white silk scarf png mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089239/blue-white-silk-scarf-png-mockup-editable-designView license
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Fashion minimalism Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748059/fashion-minimalism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (1942) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088480/bonnet-1942-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Silk scarf mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14365621/silk-scarf-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086020/handwoven-coverlet-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Floral silk scarf mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089307/floral-silk-scarf-mockup-editable-designView license
Leather Cartridge Case (1935/1942) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069286/leather-cartridge-case-19351942-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Fashion week poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539439/fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Second-hand clothes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468118/second-hand-clothes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078720/boys-suit-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable flatlay silk scarf mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281380/editable-flatlay-silk-scarf-mockup-designView license
Basque (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078588/basque-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796522/summer-sale-poster-templateView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Women's silk dress mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828996/womens-silk-dress-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Sealskin Cap (c. 1940) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086680/sealskin-cap-c-1940-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085719/drawing-instrument-box-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Clothing label template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708960/clothing-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
Man's Coat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075763/mans-coat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Women's silk dress editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829185/womens-silk-dress-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Corset (c. 1938) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079425/corset-c-1938-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073927/coat-c-1937-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956827/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hacking Axe (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080082/hacking-axe-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117734/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman's Coat (1935/1942) by Mina Greene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063864/womans-coat-19351942-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596182/vintage-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rider's Spur (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081259/riders-spur-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Intimate accessories poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14812765/intimate-accessories-poster-template-editable-designView license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078671/bookmark-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
End of season sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887182/end-season-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085709/dress-c-1940-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license