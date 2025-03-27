rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silk Gown (Detail) (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Save
Edit Image
spaceartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsuniverseouter spacesilk
Floating astronaut png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Floating astronaut png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540127/floating-astronaut-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Flowered Challis Gown (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Flowered Challis Gown (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085896/flowered-challis-gown-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license
Floating astronaut, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Floating astronaut, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544298/floating-astronaut-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Combined Stove and Lantern (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Combined Stove and Lantern (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089197/combined-stove-and-lantern-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor galaxy background, editable remix
Aesthetic watercolor galaxy background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531221/aesthetic-watercolor-galaxy-background-editable-remixView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085739/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor galaxy background, editable remix
Aesthetic watercolor galaxy background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531462/aesthetic-watercolor-galaxy-background-editable-remixView license
Iron Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
Iron Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086138/iron-toy-bank-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut in space background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Astronaut in space background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538017/astronaut-space-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085715/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891991/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView license
Coffee Grinder (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Coffee Grinder (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087570/coffee-grinder-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892024/watercolor-environmental-globe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Rocking Horse (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Wooden Rocking Horse (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087249/wooden-rocking-horse-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199601/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084148/pa-german-plate-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe png element, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870006/watercolor-environmental-globe-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Gown (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbell
Gown (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085969/gown-c-1940-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870186/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1940) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085758/dress-c-1940-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870119/watercolor-environmental-globe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Sarkis Erganian
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063584/toy-bank-19351942-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892057/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView license
Inlaid Wood Table (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonet
Inlaid Wood Table (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066520/inlaid-wood-table-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut in space background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Astronaut in space background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538184/astronaut-space-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Fireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Fireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074811/firemans-torch-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Rainbow globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rainbow globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698170/rainbow-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Girl's Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085939/girls-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798562/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073317/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878247/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
Dress (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085706/dress-c-1940-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200481/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Quilting on Silk (Detail) (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Quilting on Silk (Detail) (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086588/quilting-silk-detail-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10799020/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
China Doll (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
China Doll (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089097/china-doll-c-1940-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878196/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085661/doll-greiner-patented-head-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878288/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085729/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license