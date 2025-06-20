rawpixel
Sled Starting Hook (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Bullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Pipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Mechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Painting tips Instagram post template
Calking Chisel Used in Milwaukee Ship Yard (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Smoothing Plane (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
White tea label template
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
DIY painting Instagram post template, editable text
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Child's Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by Herman O Stroh
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Apothecary's Pill Coater (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Brace - For Drilling (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Yellow Stoneware Jug (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Fireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
