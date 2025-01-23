Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotoshoeslippersSlippers (c. 1940) by Frank S BrowneOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 906 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3092 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Vibrant shoes and flower watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15703547/editable-vibrant-shoes-and-flower-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072644/womans-slipper-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vibrant shoes and flower watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15703599/editable-vibrant-shoes-and-flower-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseChild's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073698/childs-shoe-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWalking shoes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlack Leather Slipper (c. 1940) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088955/black-leather-slipper-c-1940-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseShoes sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNeedlepoint Slippers (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086408/needlepoint-slippers-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseSlippers, shoe mockups, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971576/slippers-shoe-mockups-editable-designView licenseStirrup (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086849/stirrup-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable slippers mockup, product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9193669/editable-slippers-mockup-product-designView licenseSlippers (c. 1940) by Doris Beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086760/slippers-c-1940-doris-beerFree Image from public domain licenseSandals mockup, beach slippers editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056821/sandals-mockup-beach-slippers-editable-designView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072657/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sandals mockup casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422241/editable-sandals-mockup-casual-fashion-designView licenseSlippers (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071661/slippers-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseFlip flop mockup, summer beach slippershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271307/flip-flop-mockup-summer-beach-slippersView licenseLady's Slipper (1935/1942) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061150/ladys-slipper-19351942-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseFlip flop editable mockup, fashion footwearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740109/flip-flop-editable-mockup-fashion-footwearView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071635/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseFlip flop mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270369/flip-flop-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071651/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseSandals png element mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114200/sandals-png-element-mockup-editable-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071632/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room slippers mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969230/hotel-room-slippers-mockup-editable-designView licenseGown and Slipper (c. 1936) by Gwyneth Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066187/gown-and-slipper-c-1936-gwyneth-kingFree Image from public domain licenseStriped slippers mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20142090/striped-slippers-mockup-customizable-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1939) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084677/slipper-c-1939-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room slippers mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968834/hotel-room-slippers-mockup-editable-designView licenseLinen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by Frank S Brownehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086270/linen-and-cotton-homespun-c-1940-frank-browneFree Image from public domain licenseFlip flop editable mockup, fashion footwearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669794/flip-flop-editable-mockup-fashion-footwearView licenseWoman's Slipper (1935/1942) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063895/womans-slipper-19351942-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseSandals mockup png element, editable Summer footwear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977542/sandals-mockup-png-element-editable-summer-footwear-designView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072664/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sandals mockup, Summer footwear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037690/editable-sandals-mockup-summer-footwear-designView licenseIron Sole (c. 1940) by Rocco Navigatohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086133/iron-sole-c-1940-rocco-navigatoFree Image from public domain licensePink sandals mockup, editable Summer footwear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977938/pink-sandals-mockup-editable-summer-footwear-designView licenseLeather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086267/leather-shoe-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseFashion promotion poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20432426/fashion-promotion-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license