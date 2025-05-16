rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Small Christo Head - Retablo (c. 1940) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentphoto
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Retablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084421/retablo-santa-maria-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Retablo (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062586/retablo-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Santo "Christo" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Santo "Christo" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076865/santo-christo-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Retablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081269/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078320/wooden-retablo-san-antonio-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Christo, Painted (Front view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Christo, Painted (Front view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078266/wooden-christo-painted-front-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Retablo (Virgin) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo (Virgin) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076757/retablo-virgin-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526489/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Wooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078270/wooden-christo-painted-side-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084418/retablo-sacred-heart-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Santa Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Santa Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081351/santa-rita-bulto-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, St. Francis (c. 1936) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070050/bulto-st-francis-c-1936-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Head of Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Head of Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080205/head-guadalupe-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563932/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076863/san-jose-carved-and-painted-wooden-santo-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Santo in Bright Green Dress (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Santo in Bright Green Dress (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063945/wooden-santo-bright-green-dress-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526316/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Head of Carved Figure with Tin Crown (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Head of Carved Figure with Tin Crown (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060827/head-carved-figure-with-tin-crown-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved and Painted Santo - Santa Rita (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Carved and Painted Santo - Santa Rita (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059449/carved-and-painted-santo-santa-rita-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552165/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Retablo - St. Procopio (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo - St. Procopio (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062579/retablo-st-procopio-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077307/small-statue-guadalupe-cut-stone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license