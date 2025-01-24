rawpixel
Soap Stone Stove (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger and Raymond Neumann
Minimalist pottery studio mockup, customizable design
Mirror (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Amana Stove (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Medicine Chest (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Stove (1938) by Albert Geuppert
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Cast Iron Stove (c. 1940) by Edmond Lorts
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
Urn Design (c. 1940) by Charles Goodwin
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Zoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulone
Blissful home Facebook post template
"Butler's Table" (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Highboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Spanish Southwest Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Art & flower Instagram post template
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Painting club Instagram post template
Lady's Writing Cabinet (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
Living room decor blog banner template
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazur
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
