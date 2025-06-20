rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Snow Breaker (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainsnowpaintingsphoto
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Bird (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Bird (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073020/bird-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Bear collection poster template, editable text and design
Bear collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597620/bear-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Nutcracker (c. 1937) by Frank McEntee
Nutcracker (c. 1937) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075999/nutcracker-c-1937-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Pollution poster template, editable text and design
Pollution poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596460/pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087148/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Nature, Monet's quote Instagram post template, editable text
Nature, Monet's quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600508/nature-monets-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Decoy (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Decoy (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085612/decoy-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597721/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Carol concert Instagram post template, editable text
Carol concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598017/carol-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086719/side-chair-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bird (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Bird (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078618/bird-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086294/low-boy-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Straw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Straw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086884/straw-bee-hive-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Coal Stove (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Coal Stove (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089145/coal-stove-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086937/tavern-sign-temperance-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077401/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Hinge (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Hinge (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086031/hinge-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Safe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
Safe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087133/weather-vane-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license