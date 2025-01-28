Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartfurniturepublic domainsnakepaintingsspiralphotoSpiral Candlestick (c. 1940) by William D SomersOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 983 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2419 x 2954 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSnake guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709191/snake-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseWrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082394/wrought-iron-broiler-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseSnake week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663109/snake-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseDinner Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085625/dinner-bell-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseSnake pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716368/snake-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085498/candlestick-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle podcast editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22637108/lifestyle-podcast-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085504/candlestick-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195641/open-book-mockup-editable-designView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1942) by John Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088592/foot-scraper-c-1942-john-priceFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseSide Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881948/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseSafe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseHand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080165/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable kids room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890537/photo-frame-mockup-editable-kids-room-wallView licenseHand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080164/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable kids room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890159/photo-frame-mockup-editable-kids-room-wallView licenseQuilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086592/quilt-corner-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891393/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView licenseToy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715834/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrass Bootjack (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078744/brass-bootjack-c-1938-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715878/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J Brighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086131/iron-pot-hook-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790423/open-book-mockup-editable-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891138/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView licenseWine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087217/wine-shop-emblem-c-1940-william-kieckhofel-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715804/japanese-oriental-cloud-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCenter Fire Revolver (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087474/center-fire-revolver-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licenseSnake guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12221183/snake-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072256/vase-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085486/candlestick-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook post template, editable yellow abstract patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543306/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-yellow-abstract-patternView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085489/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable TV mockup, living room interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360449/editable-mockup-living-room-interior-designView licenseCandlestick (1935/1942) by Christabel Scrymserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059368/candlestick-19351942-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license