rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Save
Edit Image
wedding dresscostumelinen dresspersonwatercolorvintagepublic domainillustration
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715566/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715607/walter-cranes-valentine-png-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069835/traveling-coat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074557/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Ball Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Ball Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Wedding organizer poster template, editable text and design
Wedding organizer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597016/wedding-organizer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088572/dress-c-1942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067045/mans-suit-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Dutch Dress (1935/1942) by Fanchon Larzelere
Dutch Dress (1935/1942) by Fanchon Larzelere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060339/dutch-dress-19351942-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Boy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Boy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078720/boys-suit-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Girl's Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085939/girls-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine iPhone wallpaper, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine iPhone wallpaper, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785779/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074502/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine iPhone wallpaper, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine iPhone wallpaper, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785795/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085727/dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065745/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060249/dress-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license