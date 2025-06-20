rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Nozzle (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Nozzle (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061402/nozzle-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Inlaid Spur (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Inlaid Spur (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075342/inlaid-spur-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071744/spade-bit-c-1936-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Sip and Paint poster template
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084729/spur-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085834/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Miner's Candlestick (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Miner's Candlestick (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086343/miners-candlestick-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085838/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Sandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Sandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086673/sandstone-holy-water-font-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086344/miners-chair-hand-made-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Lavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086246/lavabo-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Snare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Snare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086779/snare-drum-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Individual Container for Indian's Daily Portion of Food (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Individual Container for Indian's Daily Portion of Food (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086106/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085835/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082458/mother-goose-marionette-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063952/wooden-stirrup-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Spur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069634/spur-and-rowel-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Flatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085882/flatiron-stand-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Supper table ephemera phone wallpaper, vintage mixed media illustration
Supper table ephemera phone wallpaper, vintage mixed media illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042181/supper-table-ephemera-phone-wallpaper-vintage-mixed-media-illustrationView license
Lantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Lantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086232/lantern-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Carved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Carved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082970/carved-stone-was-basin-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license