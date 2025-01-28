Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageswordartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotoantiqueSpur (c. 1940) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 904 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3087 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088166/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePack Saddle (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089480/pack-saddle-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseChandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083882/knife-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLatch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086804/spur-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCorbel and Ceiling Beam (1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089214/corbel-and-ceiling-beam-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCandle Mold (c. 1938) by Ada Borrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079025/candle-mold-c-1938-ada-borreFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseBit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086819/spur-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085431/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHot Coal Carrier (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086097/hot-coal-carrier-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseBarbershop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998616/barbershop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePolice Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084311/police-club-and-belt-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseSheath Knife (c. 1936) by Jesse W Skeenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070937/sheath-knife-c-1936-jesse-skeenFree Image from public domain license