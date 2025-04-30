rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Alvin M Gully
Save
Edit Image
facepatternpersonartwatercolourwallpublic domainpaintings
Street wall editable mockup
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Free Hand Wall Decoration (1935/1942) by Alvin M Gully
Free Hand Wall Decoration (1935/1942) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060641/free-hand-wall-decoration-19351942-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Hotel Porter Figure (1939) by Alvin M Gully
Hotel Porter Figure (1939) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083787/hotel-porter-figure-1939-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551355/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Lowboy (1937) by Alvin M Gully
Lowboy (1937) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075743/lowboy-1937-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551372/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087102/wall-stencil-c-1940-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Alvin Shiren
Vase (c. 1940) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087073/vase-c-1940-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
Photo frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590123/png-abstract-geometric-art-wall-adultView license
Circus Wagon Figure (1938) by Alvin M Gully
Circus Wagon Figure (1938) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079327/circus-wagon-figure-1938-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Empire Mirror (1936) by Alvin M Gully
Empire Mirror (1936) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065900/empire-mirror-1936-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Windham Bacchus (1937) by Alvin M Gully
The Windham Bacchus (1937) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078191/the-windham-bacchus-1937-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850355/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1941) by Alvin M Gully
Cigar Store Indian (1941) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087555/cigar-store-indian-1941-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Wall Effect
Wall Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566155/wall-effectView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086530/printed-cotton-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pocket watch, editable remix design
Watercolor pocket watch, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10677210/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView license
Bowl (c. 1940) by Alvin Shiren
Bowl (c. 1940) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089000/bowl-c-1940-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Cigar Store Man (1937) by Alvin M Gully
Cigar Store Man (1937) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073892/cigar-store-man-1937-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pocket watch png element, editable remix design
Watercolor pocket watch png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849482/watercolor-pocket-watch-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Block Front Chest of Drawers (1936) by Alvin M Gully
Block Front Chest of Drawers (1936) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064369/block-front-chest-drawers-1936-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087043/unframed-birth-certificate-c-1940-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Rug (c. 1940) by Dorothy Kiernan
Rug (c. 1940) by Dorothy Kiernan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086642/rug-c-1940-dorothy-kiernanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Historical Printed Cotton (1940) by D Davin
Historical Printed Cotton (1940) by D Davin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086048/historical-printed-cotton-1940-davinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pocket watch, editable remix design
Watercolor pocket watch, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850480/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView license
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Pillow Top Insert (1940) by Albert Ryder
Pillow Top Insert (1940) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089540/pillow-top-insert-1940-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license