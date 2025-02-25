rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stencilled Floor (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
Save
Edit Image
plantpatternartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationfloral
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
Stencilled Floor (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086841/stencilled-floor-c-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086011/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Free Hand Decorated Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
Free Hand Decorated Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085925/free-hand-decorated-wall-detail-c-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081769/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
Needlepoint Tapestry (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Needlepoint Tapestry (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086433/needlepoint-tapestry-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Free Hand Decorated Wall (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
Free Hand Decorated Wall (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085931/free-hand-decorated-wall-c-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView license
Wall Stencil (1935/1942) by Edward DiGennero and Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (1935/1942) by Edward DiGennero and Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063730/wall-stencil-19351942-edward-digennero-and-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView license
Free Hand Decorated Wall (1935/1942) by Edward DiGennero and Michael Lauretano
Free Hand Decorated Wall (1935/1942) by Edward DiGennero and Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060637/free-hand-decorated-wall-19351942-edward-digennero-and-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081775/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain license
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView license
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083704/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (c. 1940) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087102/wall-stencil-c-1940-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Alvin M Gully
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086832/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1940-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083706/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089264/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Rug (c. 1940) by Dorothy Kiernan
Rug (c. 1940) by Dorothy Kiernan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086642/rug-c-1940-dorothy-kiernanFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView license
Hand-Painted Wall (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Hand-Painted Wall (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083700/hand-painted-wall-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Textiles from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Textiles from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072112/textiles-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344434/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brown
Glazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066151/glazed-chintz-c-1936-edmond-brownFree Image from public domain license
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347431/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license