Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingscowboy bootphotoshoeStirrup (c. 1940) by Harry Mann WaddellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 890 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3039 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLeather boots template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194609/leather-boots-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseStirrup (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086849/stirrup-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseFashion tips Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320562/fashion-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSaddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086646/saddle-cover-c-1940-harry-mann-waddell-and-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy themed Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548869/cowboy-themed-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089074/butter-mold-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy fashion shop logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548819/cowboy-fashion-shop-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCabinet (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089076/cabinet-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy fashion logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548193/cowboy-fashion-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087212/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cowboy boot logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548324/retro-cowboy-boot-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSide Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242959/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseHorse Hair Cinch (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066444/horse-hair-cinch-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242412/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075452/jar-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseLatest fashion trends Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320598/latest-fashion-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBit (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064346/bit-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseSports & exercise Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12014834/sports-exercise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066597/iron-grille-window-restoration-drawing-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseMen's wear essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577035/mens-wear-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEagle Bit (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065838/eagle-bit-c-1936-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vibrant shoes and flower watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15703547/editable-vibrant-shoes-and-flower-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseSide Saddle (c. 1937) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077135/side-saddle-c-1937-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vibrant shoes and flower watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15703599/editable-vibrant-shoes-and-flower-watercolor-design-element-setView license"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseMen's wear essentials Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577041/mens-wear-essentials-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGun Holster (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066250/gun-holster-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseMen's wear essentials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12014852/mens-wear-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeather Belt (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066942/leather-belt-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071803/spur-c-1936-eva-fox-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071802/spur-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Cabinet, Hand Carved (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077924/wall-cabinet-hand-carved-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseMen's wear essentials blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577037/mens-wear-essentials-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseDetail of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085626/detail-confessional-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license