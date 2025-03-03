rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stereoscope (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Save
Edit Image
airplaneartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsaircraftphotoantique
Flight training post template, editable social media design
Flight training post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602269/flight-training-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Water Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087128/water-pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Future job post template, editable social media design
Future job post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602259/future-job-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Picture Frame (1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Picture Frame (1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089522/picture-frame-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Fly with us Facebook post template, editable design
Fly with us Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686262/fly-with-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085455/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Flight map Facebook post template, editable design
Flight map Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686340/flight-map-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Foot Warmer (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Foot Warmer (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083585/foot-warmer-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Travel abroad aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Travel abroad aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512967/travel-abroad-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Launching rocket png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Launching rocket png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539864/launching-rocket-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Brass Candlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Brass Candlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089021/brass-candlestick-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Wings of modernity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Wings of modernity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21419933/wings-modernity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Pitcher (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Pitcher (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089534/pitcher-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Blue propeller plane , editable oil painting
Blue propeller plane , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790402/blue-propeller-plane-editable-oil-paintingView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089454/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Pink propeller plane , editable oil painting
Pink propeller plane , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785570/pink-propeller-plane-editable-oil-paintingView license
Table (c. 1940) by Mario De Ferrante
Table (c. 1940) by Mario De Ferrante
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086908/table-c-1940-mario-ferranteFree Image from public domain license
Travel abroad aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Travel abroad aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496957/travel-abroad-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Mug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Mug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086409/mug-for-table-use-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Travel abroad aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Travel abroad aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512975/travel-abroad-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Lamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086216/lamp-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Travel abroad aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Travel abroad aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10777794/travel-abroad-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Glass Oil Lamp (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Glass Oil Lamp (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085953/glass-oil-lamp-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Whimsical wonderland fantasy remix, editable design
Whimsical wonderland fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663882/whimsical-wonderland-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
Spur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086822/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Airfare deals Instagram post template
Airfare deals Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704749/airfare-deals-instagram-post-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Cloud connection aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Cloud connection aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11075335/cloud-connection-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085582/childs-saving-bank-deer-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Fly with us blog banner template, editable text
Fly with us blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686178/fly-with-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
Chest (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085584/chest-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Cloud connection aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Cloud connection aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495183/cloud-connection-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Travel abroad png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Travel abroad png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713383/travel-abroad-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Stone Mug (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Stone Mug (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084788/stone-mug-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Airplane radar, aircraft technology, editable digital remix design
Airplane radar, aircraft technology, editable digital remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544958/airplane-radar-aircraft-technology-editable-digital-remix-designView license
Apron (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Apron (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085338/apron-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license