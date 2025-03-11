rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourlogopublic domaineaglepaintings
Football club logo, editable sports template design
Football club logo, editable sports template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13687549/football-club-logo-editable-sports-template-designView license
Stern Piece: Eagle (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Stern Piece: Eagle (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084762/stern-piece-eagle-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Eagles Instagram post template
Eagles Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443629/eagles-instagram-post-templateView license
Ship's Stern Piece (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Ship's Stern Piece (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086715/ships-stern-piece-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10638439/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Stern Board from Ship "John Penrose" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Stern Board from Ship "John Penrose" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084765/stern-board-from-ship-john-penrose-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Join the military Instagram post template
Join the military Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10795710/join-the-military-instagram-post-templateView license
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086937/tavern-sign-temperance-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Football club logo, editable sports template design
Football club logo, editable sports template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13684688/football-club-logo-editable-sports-template-designView license
Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmann
Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086847/stern-ornament-c-1940-hartmannFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301443/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Ship's Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmann
Ship's Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086713/ships-stern-ornament-c-1940-hartmannFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301847/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084767/stern-piece-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301338/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
Eagle (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065837/eagle-c-1936-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301306/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle Stern Piece (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
Eagle Stern Piece (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079780/eagle-stern-piece-c-1938-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301337/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmann
Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086845/stern-ornament-c-1940-hartmannFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301361/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle Sternpiece (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
Eagle Sternpiece (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085769/eagle-sternpiece-c-1940-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301360/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067894/image-stars-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301601/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Costume (c. 1941) by Mary E Humes
Costume (c. 1941) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087607/costume-c-1941-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301442/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Pilot House Ornament (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Pilot House Ornament (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084236/pilot-house-ornament-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301846/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
"Galatea" Figurehead (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
"Galatea" Figurehead (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085312/galatea-figurehead-c-1940-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template
Fourth of July Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443026/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView license
Hand Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by John Cutting
Hand Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080101/hand-carved-eagle-c-1938-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301604/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Zabelle Missirian
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Zabelle Missirian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086346/metal-eagle-c-1940-zabelle-missirianFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301310/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Sternpiece: Eagle (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Sternpiece: Eagle (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069704/sternpiece-eagle-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license