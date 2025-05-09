Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedoganimalpersonartwatercolourbuildingpublic domainpaintingsStepping Stone (c. 1940) by Edward DiGenneroOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3078 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseLion's Head (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086288/lions-head-one-pair-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084778/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCeramic Coach Dog (c. 1940) by George Yanoskohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085551/ceramic-coach-dog-c-1940-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseDrinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085752/drinking-fountain-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360747/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseOld Spanish City Gateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14305619/old-spanish-city-gatesFree Image from public domain licenseColorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509571/colorful-european-buildings-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDrinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085750/drinking-fountain-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTavern Sign (c. 1940) by Alfred Paryshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086929/tavern-sign-c-1940-alfred-parysFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChalkware Dog (c. 1940) by Sadie Bermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085548/chalkware-dog-c-1940-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085379/bandbox-hat-box-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473896/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseCat Saving Bank (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085537/cat-saving-bank-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseBe a leader Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596854/leader-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMatch Holder (c. 1939) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083992/match-holder-c-1939-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441726/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licensePa. German Stove Plate (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067466/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473920/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licensePrince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081145/prince-charles-spaniel-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740474/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLion's Head (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086283/lions-head-one-pair-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWhirligig (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087173/whirligig-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChalkware Dog (c. 1941) by Sadie Bermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087492/chalkware-dog-c-1941-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDavid Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079564/david-reeds-tavern-sign-verso-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseStatue of Leather-Stocking on the Capital of Cooper Monument, executed by Launitz. by Washington George Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14301058/photo-image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCast Iron Dog (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073450/cast-iron-dog-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStatuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077401/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license