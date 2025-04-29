rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stoneware Flask (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovaseantiquejar
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Deep Aquamarine Bottle (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Deep Aquamarine Bottle (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087672/deep-aquamarine-bottle-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Blue-green Flask (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Blue-green Flask (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088964/blue-green-flask-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Blue-Green Flask (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Blue-Green Flask (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087351/blue-green-flask-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085873/flip-glass-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pewter Flask (c. 1940) by Charles Johnson
Pewter Flask (c. 1940) by Charles Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089518/pewter-flask-c-1940-charles-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075475/jar-with-cover-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Small Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Small Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086756/small-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Dish (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Dish (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085644/dish-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081812/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077449/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Sauce Dish (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Glass Sauce Dish (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085955/glass-sauce-dish-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Flat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Flat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085846/flat-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074186/crock-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Demi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordan
Demi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Carafe (c. 1939) by Van Silvay
Carafe (c. 1939) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082914/carafe-c-1939-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Bottle (1935/1942) by V L Vance
Bottle (1935/1942) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068960/bottle-19351942-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Owl Hitching Post (c. 1937) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Owl Hitching Post (c. 1937) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073471/cast-iron-owl-hitching-post-c-1937-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087877/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Water or Wine Keg (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Water or Wine Keg (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087109/water-wine-keg-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license