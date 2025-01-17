rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stone Doorway, Carved (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourbuildingwallpublic domainpaintingsarchbrick
Brick wall building editable mockup
Brick wall building editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12434976/brick-wall-building-editable-mockupView license
Doorway, Stone (c. 1940) by Juanita Donahoo
Doorway, Stone (c. 1940) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085697/doorway-stone-c-1940-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Doorway, Stone (1939) by Juanita Donahoo
Doorway, Stone (1939) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083353/doorway-stone-1939-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Pulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Pulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086553/pulpit-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Cut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Cut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Cut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Cut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089388/cut-tin-candleholder-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Vestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddell
Vestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085455/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085459/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Bracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeley
Bracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082792/bracket-for-wall-ecclesiastical-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Painted Wall-stand for Flowers, etc. (1939) by Hal Blakeley
Painted Wall-stand for Flowers, etc. (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084177/painted-wall-stand-for-flowers-etc-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting and Baptismal Niche (c. 1941) by Juanita Donahoo
Wall Painting and Baptismal Niche (c. 1941) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088363/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-c-1941-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Embroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085788/embroidered-bolero-jacket-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Hall of Columns in the Temple of Karnak by Francis Frith
Hall of Columns in the Temple of Karnak by Francis Frith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313309/hall-columns-the-temple-karnak-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452010/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The Portal of the Madonna della Misericordia from the Canal (1844) by Carl Friedrich Heinrich Werner
The Portal of the Madonna della Misericordia from the Canal (1844) by Carl Friedrich Heinrich Werner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042065/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Main Doorway & Arch to Mission House (1936) by Robert W R Taylor
Restoration Drawing: Main Doorway & Arch to Mission House (1936) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068224/image-art-watercolour-houseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10707800/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Baby's Shoe (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Baby's Shoe (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085361/babys-shoe-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Islamic architecture Instagram post template
Islamic architecture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536771/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-templateView license
Baptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeley
Baptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082612/baptismal-font-and-stand-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Brick wall editable mockup
Brick wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198771/brick-wall-editable-mockupView license
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license