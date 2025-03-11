Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorbuildinghutnaturebeepublic domainpaintingsStraw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank GrayOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 903 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3082 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHouse by the sea, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421598/house-the-sea-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596733/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSkirt Hook (c. 1940) by Emil Warnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086752/skirt-hook-c-1940-emil-warnsFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718440/holiday-poster-template-and-designView licenseBeadwork Hanging Basket (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072982/beadwork-hanging-basket-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseSolitude inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049393/solitude-inspiration-templateView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Bee Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761453/world-bee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanned Coal Scuttle (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086149/japanned-coal-scuttle-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseMade for sunny dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718691/made-for-sunny-dayView licenseQuilted Chest Protection (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086579/quilted-chest-protection-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseBee friendly Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710632/bee-friendly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStar of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086833/star-bethlehem-quilt-c-1940-mina-lowry-and-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458734/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFireplace Kettle (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065964/fireplace-kettle-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseBeach is calling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480061/beach-calling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089036/bucket-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563467/motivation-quote-poster-templateView licenseShaker Man's Handkerchief (c. 1936) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070860/shaker-mans-handkerchief-c-1936-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563466/motivation-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFireman's Bucket (c. 1940) by Georgina Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085831/firemans-bucket-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563468/motivation-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait - Watercolor (c. 1940) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086502/portrait-watercolor-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseYour vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422440/your-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084065/opera-bag-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684559/winter-snow-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarved Wooden Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079119/carved-wooden-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseMade for sunny day mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835100/made-for-sunny-day-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseSaddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086646/saddle-cover-c-1940-harry-mann-waddell-and-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseMade for sunny day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12835099/made-for-sunny-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licenseSoldier knapsack watercolor illustration element from vintage artwork, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16659257/vector-art-watercolour-vintageView licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597491/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089244/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932892/cattle-farming-facebook-post-templateView licensePlaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license