rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingssugarphotobottle
Editable baking ingredient design element set
Editable baking ingredient design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166700/editable-baking-ingredient-design-element-setView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable baking ingredient design element set
Editable baking ingredient design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166668/editable-baking-ingredient-design-element-setView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable baking ingredient design element set
Editable baking ingredient design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166589/editable-baking-ingredient-design-element-setView license
Sugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
Sugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086900/sugar-bowl-probably-19401941-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Jar png mockup element, editable design
Jar png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14673014/jar-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089339/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable baking ingredient design element set
Editable baking ingredient design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166905/editable-baking-ingredient-design-element-setView license
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077857/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake sticker, editable food collage element remix
Birthday cake sticker, editable food collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218611/birthday-cake-sticker-editable-food-collage-element-remixView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086241/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Pink wedding cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Pink wedding cake, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512619/pink-wedding-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by John Fisk
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069768/sugar-bowl-19351942-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Pink wedding cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Pink wedding cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512923/pink-wedding-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Dana
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086894/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
First birthday poster template
First birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873998/first-birthday-poster-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077513/sugar-bowl-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Special cake Instagram post template, editable text
Special cake Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470986/special-cake-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986679/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089333/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cake recipe Instagram post template, editable text
Cake recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471031/cake-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jar (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086151/jar-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Sip and Paint poster template
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Jug (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Jug (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075509/jug-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982598/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Luten
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Luten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086184/jug-c-1940-john-tarantino-and-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14985249/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Water Cooler (1941) by John Tarantino
Water Cooler (1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088387/water-cooler-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982597/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982334/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072299/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable baking ingredient design element set
Editable baking ingredient design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166773/editable-baking-ingredient-design-element-setView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Sweet desserts Instagram post template
Sweet desserts Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693912/sweet-desserts-instagram-post-templateView license
Crock (1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089360/crock-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cake ingredient element set remix
Cake ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14985276/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Dana
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071958/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license