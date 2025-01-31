Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmilksugardrinkphotoSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Philip JohnsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3233 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFresh milk Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828383/fresh-milk-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071947/sugar-bowl-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy boba Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746138/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071653/small-sugar-bowl-c-1936-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseFrappé coffee donut illustration background, dessert digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234975/png-aesthetic-artwork-generatedView licenseCovered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089207/covered-sugar-bowl-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy boba Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650328/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071417/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseCake ingredient element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986679/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086897/sugar-bowl-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseNew drink menu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812496/new-drink-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBubble tea customizable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476005/bubble-tea-customizable-poster-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086894/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseCake ingredient element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986677/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView licenseJar (1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086153/jar-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseCake ingredient element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982261/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView licenseJar (probably 1940) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086168/jar-probably-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseCake ingredient element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982597/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView licenseCovered Compote (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089208/covered-compote-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseCake ingredient element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14985276/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView licenseButter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089048/butter-churn-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseCake ingredient element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982598/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075433/jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseCake ingredient element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982333/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView licenseFruit Jar (c. 1940) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085924/fruit-jar-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseCake ingredient element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982334/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView licenseJar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseCake ingredient element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14985249/cake-ingredient-element-set-remixView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077517/sugar-bowl-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseBubble tea Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8306941/bubble-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePewter Salt or Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067775/pewter-salt-sugar-bowl-c-1936-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy boba Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727201/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066639/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday cake sticker, editable food collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218611/birthday-cake-sticker-editable-food-collage-element-remixView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086193/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFresh milk blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718373/fresh-milk-blog-banner-templateView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080369/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's special Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650442/valentines-special-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074187/crock-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain license