rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstabledeskphoto
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089478/pa-german-rocking-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086932/table-pedestal-c-1940-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088987/bootjack-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Iron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Iron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086135/iron-bank-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Table (c. 1940) by Warren Booth
Table (c. 1940) by Warren Booth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086912/table-c-1940-warren-boothFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087019/tray-table-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Parlor Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Parlor Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089489/parlor-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087554/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Table (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084856/table-lyre-pedestal-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sideboard Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Sideboard Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086720/sideboard-table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy Griffith
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084214/pickle-jar-c-1939-frances-godfrey-and-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087543/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Pembroke Table (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
Pembroke Table (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089509/pembroke-table-c-1940-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083645/glass-bottle-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084990/toy-iron-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Candelabra (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
Candelabra (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085458/candelabra-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088726/trivet-c-1942-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license