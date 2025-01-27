Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstabledeskphotoTable (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy GriffithOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1008 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3967 x 3332 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089478/pa-german-rocking-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086932/table-pedestal-c-1940-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseBootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088987/bootjack-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseIron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086135/iron-bank-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseUntil next time mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseTable (c. 1940) by Warren Boothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086912/table-c-1940-warren-boothFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseTray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Colehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087019/tray-table-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseParlor Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089489/parlor-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087554/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTable (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084856/table-lyre-pedestal-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseLearn to draw blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView licenseHalf-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSideboard Table (1940) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086720/sideboard-table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseGrow flower Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView licensePickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084214/pickle-jar-c-1939-frances-godfrey-and-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087543/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePembroke Table (c. 1940) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089509/pembroke-table-c-1940-florence-choateFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design consultant blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGlass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083645/glass-bottle-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView licenseToy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084990/toy-iron-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseCandelabra (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085458/candelabra-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licensePre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088726/trivet-c-1942-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license