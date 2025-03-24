Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingstablelinenTable Cover (1940) by Edith MagnetteOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 746 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2547 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseQuilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058681/quilt-c-1931-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087174/wheel-fortune-quilt-c-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCrewel Embroidery for Table (1941) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087639/crewel-embroidery-for-table-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseSpa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662769/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061558/patchwork-quilt-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licensePaper mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13940147/paper-mockup-editable-designView licenseApron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082511/apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSilk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower paper craft blue background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView licenseSewing Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084539/sewing-apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088450/woven-coverlet-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseSleep in comfort Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560745/sleep-comfort-instagram-post-templateView licenseHand Blocked Chintz (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066259/hand-blocked-chintz-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070212/pin-cushion-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licensePrinted Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061990/printed-quilt-patches-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseLinen Luncheon Set (c. 1940) by Edith Olneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086272/linen-luncheon-set-c-1940-edith-olneyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage torn-paper frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517168/editable-vintage-torn-paper-frame-backgroundView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085282/woven-coverlet-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseModern bedroom editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682245/modern-bedroom-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseToy Trunk (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072185/toy-trunk-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517174/editable-vintage-border-pink-backgroundView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071715/sofa-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAnsonia Clock (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064089/ansonia-clock-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseSpa center Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662768/spa-center-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseChemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073586/chemise-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license