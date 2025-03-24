rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Table Cover (1940) by Edith Magnette
Save
Edit Image
patternpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingstablelinen
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Quilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnette
Quilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058681/quilt-c-1931-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnette
Wheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087174/wheel-fortune-quilt-c-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Crewel Embroidery for Table (1941) by Edith Magnette
Crewel Embroidery for Table (1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087639/crewel-embroidery-for-table-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Spa poster template, editable text and design
Spa poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662769/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061558/patchwork-quilt-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Paper mockup, editable design
Paper mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13940147/paper-mockup-editable-designView license
Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082511/apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Sewing Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Sewing Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084539/sewing-apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088450/woven-coverlet-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Sleep in comfort Instagram post template
Sleep in comfort Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560745/sleep-comfort-instagram-post-templateView license
Hand Blocked Chintz (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Hand Blocked Chintz (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066259/hand-blocked-chintz-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070212/pin-cushion-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView license
Printed Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
Printed Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061990/printed-quilt-patches-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Linen Luncheon Set (c. 1940) by Edith Olney
Linen Luncheon Set (c. 1940) by Edith Olney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086272/linen-luncheon-set-c-1940-edith-olneyFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage torn-paper frame background
Editable vintage torn-paper frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517168/editable-vintage-torn-paper-frame-backgroundView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085282/woven-coverlet-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Modern bedroom editable mockup, home interior
Modern bedroom editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682245/modern-bedroom-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Toy Trunk (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Toy Trunk (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072185/toy-trunk-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border pink background
Editable vintage border pink background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517174/editable-vintage-border-pink-backgroundView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Sofa (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071715/sofa-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ansonia Clock (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Ansonia Clock (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064089/ansonia-clock-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Spa center Facebook post template, editable design
Spa center Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662768/spa-center-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Chemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Chemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073586/chemise-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license