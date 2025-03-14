rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Bochner
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablecoffee tabledesk
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Williamson
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Williamson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086924/table-c-1940-jack-williamsonFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Center Table, with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073514/center-table-with-marble-top-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pine Footstool (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Pine Footstool (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089531/pine-footstool-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088603/hepplewhite-drop-leaf-table-c-1942-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gate-legged Table, Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Gate-legged Table, Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080001/gate-legged-table-ball-claw-feet-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Gatelegged (Table) Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1939) by Joseph Sudek
Gatelegged (Table) Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1939) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083620/gatelegged-table-ball-claw-feet-c-1939-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065471/dining-room-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Eight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065849/eight-leg-table-with-drawer-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Nicholas Gorid
Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083792/hutch-table-c-1939-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Table, Drop-leaf (1940) by Edith Towner
Table, Drop-leaf (1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086915/table-drop-leaf-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
New post Instagram post template
New post Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView license
Circular Desk (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazier
Circular Desk (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065110/circular-desk-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain license
Stylish Instagram post template
Stylish Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438447/stylish-instagram-post-templateView license
Desk (c. 1940) by Marie Alain
Desk (c. 1940) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085611/desk-c-1940-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Sideboard Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Sideboard Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086720/sideboard-table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086909/table-pedestal-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087019/tray-table-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072193/tripod-table-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license