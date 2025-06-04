rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainshieldpaintingssignphotocc0
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396832/sign-mockup-wooden-stand-editable-designView license
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086937/tavern-sign-temperance-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Ripped poster mockup, editable design
Ripped poster mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232682/ripped-poster-mockup-editable-designView license
Tavern Sign (Black Horse Tavern) (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Tavern Sign (Black Horse Tavern) (c. 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086945/tavern-sign-black-horse-tavern-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Branding poster template
Branding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052289/branding-poster-templateView license
Tavern Sign (c. 1940) by Alfred Parys
Tavern Sign (c. 1940) by Alfred Parys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086927/tavern-sign-c-1940-alfred-parysFree Image from public domain license
Peace of mind Instagram post template
Peace of mind Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443960/peace-mind-instagram-post-templateView license
Lion (c. 1937) by John Matulis
Lion (c. 1937) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075726/lion-c-1937-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Peace & love Instagram post template
Peace & love Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443911/peace-love-instagram-post-templateView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086241/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Astrology poster template
Astrology poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView license
R. Angell's Tavern Sign (c. 1939) by John Matulis
R. Angell's Tavern Sign (c. 1939) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084384/angells-tavern-sign-c-1939-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, editable design
Poster mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232686/poster-mockup-editable-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403585/sign-mockup-wooden-stand-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
White canvas sign mockup, editable design
White canvas sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8873882/white-canvas-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086981/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Brave knight at hell castle fantasy remix, editable design
Brave knight at hell castle fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663675/brave-knight-hell-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Insurance word, security & protection remix
Insurance word, security & protection remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245305/insurance-word-security-protection-remixView license
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085632/desk-box-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Rainy season insurance poster template, editable text and design
Rainy season insurance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614668/rainy-season-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Muffin Pan (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Muffin Pan (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086402/muffin-pan-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Umbrella Instagram post template, editable text
Umbrella Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597246/umbrella-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ink and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
Ink and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086122/ink-and-pen-stand-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Shop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Shop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070417/shops-billboard-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glass Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Hall
Glass Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085956/glass-candlestick-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Astrology Facebook story template
Astrology Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496865/astrology-facebook-story-templateView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086991/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Astrology blog banner template
Astrology blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496866/astrology-blog-banner-templateView license
Amana Stove (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Amana Stove (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085327/amana-stove-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Rainy season insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Rainy season insurance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597054/rainy-season-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Oh Baby
Oh Baby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817719/babyView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089100/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license
Health insurance, colorful 3d editable design
Health insurance, colorful 3d editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721197/health-insurance-colorful-editable-designView license
Tankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Tankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086933/tankard-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Property insurance word, security & protection remix
Property insurance word, security & protection remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245361/property-insurance-word-security-protection-remixView license
Hinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Hinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086049/hinge-butt-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license