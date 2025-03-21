Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainshieldpaintingssignTavern Sign (c. 1940) by Alfred ParysOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1029 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3172 x 3698 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLife insurance png word, security 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333768/life-insurance-png-word-security-remixView licenseTavern Sign (1935/1942) by Alfred Paryshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063407/tavern-sign-19351942-alfred-parysFree Image from public domain licenseLife insurance word, security 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241011/life-insurance-word-security-remixView licenseTavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086926/tavern-sign-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseGold and black spiritual collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791662/gold-and-black-spiritual-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseTavern Sign (c. 1940) by Alfred Paryshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086929/tavern-sign-c-1940-alfred-parysFree Image from public domain licenseOh Babyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817279/babyView licenseTavern Sign: "J. Porter" (c. 1939) by Alfred Paryshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084862/tavern-sign-j-porter-c-1939-alfred-parysFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella fashion brand editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480045/umbrella-fashion-brand-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseRetablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084421/retablo-santa-maria-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552165/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseSconce (c. 1938) by Alfred Koehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081390/sconce-c-1938-alfred-koehnFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTavern Sign (c. 1939) by Alfred Paryshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084872/tavern-sign-c-1939-alfred-parysFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight at hell castle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663675/brave-knight-hell-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTavern Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077602/tavern-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTavern Figure (c. 1936) by Richard F Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072054/tavern-figure-c-1936-richard-smithFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089460/pa-german-plate-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTavern Sign (Black Horse Tavern) (c. 1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086945/tavern-sign-black-horse-tavern-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580773/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseTavern Bust (c. 1936) by Richard F Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072048/tavern-bust-c-1936-richard-smithFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564248/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseCandle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498948/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseHanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseRipped poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232682/ripped-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552149/png-alphonse-mucha-architecture-artView licenseLion's Head (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086288/lions-head-one-pair-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533664/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView licenseFigure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085821/figure-sailor-c-1940-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseFigurine (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085813/figurine-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537127/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086197/jug-c-1940-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498936/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseChalkware Dog (c. 1940) by Sadie Bermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085548/chalkware-dog-c-1940-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain license