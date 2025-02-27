Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingstableflagnapkinphotoTable Napkin (c. 1940) by Arthur G MerkleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1162 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2941 x 2847 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHomemade egg tarts background, baking illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969715/homemade-egg-tarts-background-baking-illustration-editable-designView licenseRed and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade egg tarts background, baking illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955118/homemade-egg-tarts-background-baking-illustration-editable-designView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088341/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade egg tarts background, baking illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962818/homemade-egg-tarts-background-baking-illustration-editable-designView licenseRed and White Napkin (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088005/red-and-white-napkin-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade egg tarts background, baking illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954983/homemade-egg-tarts-background-baking-illustration-editable-designView licenseCarpet (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085521/carpet-c-1940-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Thanksgiving dinner element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152288/editable-thanksgiving-dinner-element-setView licenseJacquard (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061037/jacquard-19351942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Thanksgiving dinner element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152291/editable-thanksgiving-dinner-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083214/coverlet-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseShoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081539/shoulder-shawl-c-1938-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseRed and White Napkin (Deer Design) (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062545/red-and-white-napkin-deer-design-19351942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088334/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Thanksgiving dinner element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15152289/editable-thanksgiving-dinner-element-setView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076378/pewter-teapot-c-1937-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseChart of Coverlet Thread Construction (1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087506/chart-coverlet-thread-construction-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536726/restaurant-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarpet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082950/carpet-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603007/happy-passover-blog-banner-templateView licenseHandwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086024/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008059/thanksgiving-dinner-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHandwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Alfred Walbeck and Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086013/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-alfred-walbeck-and-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseElegant dining table mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22019156/elegant-dining-table-mockup-customizable-designView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1942) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088748/tyler-coverlet-c-1942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764534/autumn-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089251/coverlet-c-1940-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable graphic blankets mockup fabric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349085/editable-graphic-blankets-mockup-fabric-designView licenseHistoric Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086055/historic-printed-textile-c-1940-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640494/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089297/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008095/thanksgiving-dinner-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTexile (c. 1940) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086949/texile-c-1940-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license