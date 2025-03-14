rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablegiraffe
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
Table (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597688/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086909/table-pedestal-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn plan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598289/autumn-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tripod Stand (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Tripod Stand (1935/1942) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069839/tripod-stand-19351942-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698440/wildlife-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Table (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084856/table-lyre-pedestal-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Hello December Instagram post template, editable text
Hello December Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597196/hello-december-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Round Top Table (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Round Top Table (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086650/round-top-table-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682532/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView license
Wash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan
Wash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087114/wash-stand-c-1940-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544144/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597721/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
Tripod Table (c. 1936) by A Zaidenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072193/tripod-table-c-1936-zaidenbergFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694583/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089071/butter-mold-c-1940-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little tiger in the wild, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544252/little-tiger-the-wild-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Table (c. 1940) by Warren Booth
Table (c. 1940) by Warren Booth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086912/table-c-1940-warren-boothFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sideboard Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Sideboard Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086720/sideboard-table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597202/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087019/tray-table-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Christmas countdown Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas countdown Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597195/christmas-countdown-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candelabra (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
Candelabra (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085458/candelabra-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Golf courses poster template
Golf courses poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView license
Butterfly Table (c. 1940) by Charles Squires
Butterfly Table (c. 1940) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089056/butterfly-table-c-1940-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife globe rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife globe rainbow, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751155/wildlife-globe-rainbow-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table (c. 1940) by Mario De Ferrante
Table (c. 1940) by Mario De Ferrante
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086908/table-c-1940-mario-ferranteFree Image from public domain license
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
Wild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693443/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView license
Gateleg Table (c. 1942) by Peter C Ustinoff
Gateleg Table (c. 1942) by Peter C Ustinoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088604/gateleg-table-c-1942-peter-ustinoffFree Image from public domain license
Cute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510814/cute-wild-animals-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
Doll Furniture - Table (c. 1937) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074455/doll-furniture-table-c-1937-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license