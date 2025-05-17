Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanttreewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbucketTankard (c. 1940) by Hester DuanyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3117 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan bucket list Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428792/japan-bucket-list-facebook-post-templateView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086382/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licensePlaylist stream Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645238/playlist-stream-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086384/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMeasure (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086314/measure-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseSenior year bucket list planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670547/senior-year-bucket-list-planner-templatesView licenseHorse Figure (1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086082/horse-figure-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseBucket list Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577713/bucket-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEagle (c. 1941) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087730/eagle-c-1941-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bucket list Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13154642/autumn-bucket-list-instagram-post-templateView licenseRooster (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086634/rooster-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseFood container editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616287/food-container-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseButter Worker (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089064/butter-worker-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseBucket list social media template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349186/bucket-list-social-media-template-editable-designView licenseToy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087006/toy-cow-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568397/summer-party-poster-templateView licenseSilver Tankard (1935/1942) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063176/silver-tankard-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licensePeelin good Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568347/peelin-good-facebook-story-templateView licenseAmana Stove (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085327/amana-stove-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseBeer and chill poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569596/beer-and-chill-poster-templateView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071461/silver-tankard-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseHang out poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569575/hang-out-poster-templateView licenseCarved Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059473/carved-toy-horse-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195037/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseChopping Bowl (c. 1941) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087521/chopping-bowl-c-1941-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseYellow paint bucket mockup element png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298859/yellow-paint-bucket-mockup-element-png-editable-designView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1937) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077251/silver-tankard-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568473/beach-party-poster-templateView licenseTankard (c. 1938) by Irving L Biehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081906/tankard-c-1938-irving-biehnFree Image from public domain licenseSummer Party Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568268/summer-party-facebook-story-templateView licenseSilver Cup (c. 1938) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081579/silver-cup-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059166/editable-vintage-coffee-server-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Caster (c. 1938) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081585/silver-caster-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor tree illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15188414/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086695/shelf-clock-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseBucket list ideas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598050/bucket-list-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry day png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515224/laundry-day-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseSilver Tea Caddy (c. 1939) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084655/silver-tea-caddy-c-1939-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license