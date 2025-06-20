rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourlogopublic domainpaintingssign
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533402/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Tavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086926/tavern-sign-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Tavern Sign (Black Horse Tavern) (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Tavern Sign (Black Horse Tavern) (c. 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086945/tavern-sign-black-horse-tavern-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Black bird business logo, editable template design
Black bird business logo, editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13396823/black-bird-business-logo-editable-template-designView license
R. Angell's Tavern Sign (c. 1939) by John Matulis
R. Angell's Tavern Sign (c. 1939) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084384/angells-tavern-sign-c-1939-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Colorful summer png design element, transparent background
Colorful summer png design element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062322/colorful-summer-png-design-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Stern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
Stern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086848/stern-board-c-1940-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774599/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Inn Sign: "J. Carter" (recto) (probably 1940) by John Matulis
Inn Sign: "J. Carter" (recto) (probably 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086120/inn-sign-j-carter-recto-probably-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Football club logo, editable sports template design
Football club logo, editable sports template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13687549/football-club-logo-editable-sports-template-designView license
Ship's Stern Piece (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Ship's Stern Piece (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086715/ships-stern-piece-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
Spa & resort vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575499/spa-resort-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Glass Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Hall
Glass Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085956/glass-candlestick-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis. Original from The National Gallery of Art.
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis. Original from The National Gallery of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614833/image-frame-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Tropical club Instagram post template, editable design
Tropical club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14684881/tropical-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Tavern Sign (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Tavern Sign (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063406/tavern-sign-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Zodiac element Facebook post template
Zodiac element Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932882/zodiac-element-facebook-post-templateView license
Pie Plate (c. 1938) by John Matulis
Pie Plate (c. 1938) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080997/pie-plate-c-1938-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Eagle (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
Eagle (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065837/eagle-c-1936-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081404/sewing-bird-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmann
Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086847/stern-ornament-c-1940-hartmannFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Circus Wagon Figure: Medieval Lady (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Circus Wagon Figure: Medieval Lady (c. 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089131/circus-wagon-figure-medieval-lady-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615201/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Ship's Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmann
Ship's Stern Ornament (c. 1940) by L B Hartmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086713/ships-stern-ornament-c-1940-hartmannFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Eagle Sternpiece (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
Eagle Sternpiece (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085769/eagle-sternpiece-c-1940-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Improved Splint (c. 1940) by John Lang
Improved Splint (c. 1940) by John Lang
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086104/improved-splint-c-1940-john-langFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license