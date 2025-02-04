rawpixel
Toleware Bread Tray (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford
Pet cushion bed editable mockup element
Toleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Pet cushion bed editable mockup
Toleware Bread Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Ford
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Toleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Toleware Syrup Pot (c. 1942) by Mildred Ford
Good morning, breakfast Instagram post template, editable social media design
Toleware Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford
Now serving brunch poster template, editable design
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
Food blog Instagram post template, editable social media design
Sled (c. 1940) by Wayne White
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Toleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Toy Chair (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Visiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Ford
Bedroom decor Instagram post template, editable text
Toleware Bread Tray (ca.1940) by Mildred Ford. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford and Filippo Porreca
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Toleware Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Toleware Box (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Toast breakfast illustration background, digital art editable design
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Ford
Wedding organizer Facebook post template
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Toleware Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Sara Garfinkel
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
