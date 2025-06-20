Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingssugarphotoantiquecanToleware Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Sara GarfinkelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3183 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086985/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086991/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePewter Salt or Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067775/pewter-salt-sugar-bowl-c-1936-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseArt poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273041/art-poster-templateView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088265/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseLove & friendship quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631665/love-friendship-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseToleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167005/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086967/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseReal friends quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631646/real-friends-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseJar png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14673014/jar-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseProtect wildlife poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274136/protect-wildlife-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082012/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseSoda can mockup, realistic editable product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624483/soda-can-mockup-realistic-editable-product-packagingView licenseToleware Syrup Pot (c. 1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088709/toleware-syrup-pot-c-1942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseStars quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826925/stars-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseRare art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009930/rare-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063555/toleware-sugar-bowl-19351942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseNatural healing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578267/natural-healing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToleware Tin Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086982/toleware-tin-tea-caddy-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseLife quote editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henry Lyman Sayenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22948459/image-art-watercolour-vintageView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086986/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licensesave our seas poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266645/save-our-seas-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseToleware Teapot (1935/1942) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063550/toleware-teapot-19351942-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Box (c. 1940) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086972/toleware-box-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseProtect animals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786639/protect-animals-instagram-post-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063556/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseSave your marriage poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040118/save-your-marriage-poster-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086993/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseFriends & dreams quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789466/friends-dreams-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086968/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596733/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (1935/1942) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063552/toleware-tea-caddy-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license