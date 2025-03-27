rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank: Santa Claus (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingadultsanta
Editable diverse Christmas people design element set
Editable diverse Christmas people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578517/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView license
Riding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchell
Riding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086614/riding-habit-c-1940-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Grizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remix
Grizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632797/grizzly-bear-jogging-gym-clothes-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073884/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Mechanical Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Milton Bevier
Mechanical Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Milton Bevier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086325/mechanical-toy-bank-c-1940-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Speaking Dog (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
Toy Bank: Speaking Dog (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063600/toy-bank-speaking-dog-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087212/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086981/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by Henry Murphy
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089115/cigar-store-indian-c-1940-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086991/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Toby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Toby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089382/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087214/womans-slipper-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
Child's Coat (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085574/childs-coat-c-1940-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
Toy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087708/dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license