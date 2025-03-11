rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolorpublic domaineaglepaintingsturtle
Colorful wildlife animal illustrations, editable element set
Colorful wildlife animal illustrations, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496884/colorful-wildlife-animal-illustrations-editable-element-setView license
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Winifred Luten
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Winifred Luten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085687/door-knocker-c-1940-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain license
Colorful wildlife animal illustrations, editable element set
Colorful wildlife animal illustrations, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496721/colorful-wildlife-animal-illustrations-editable-element-setView license
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Eagles Instagram post template
Eagles Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443629/eagles-instagram-post-templateView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Latch Plate (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Latch Plate (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066939/latch-plate-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Save sea turtles poster template, editable text and design
Save sea turtles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560512/save-sea-turtles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhard
Cap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301443/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
"Shell Out" Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
"Shell Out" Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078432/shell-out-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301847/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Safe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
Safe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Save sea turtles blog banner template, editable text
Save sea turtles blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560510/save-sea-turtles-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Ford
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085867/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-filippo-porreca-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301338/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Door Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Door Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085691/door-stop-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Save sea turtles Instagram story template, editable text
Save sea turtles Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560537/save-sea-turtles-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Tavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Tavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086926/tavern-sign-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301306/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Mechanical Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Milton Bevier
Mechanical Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Milton Bevier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086325/mechanical-toy-bank-c-1940-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301337/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Garden (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Garden (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060649/garden-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301361/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Drawer Pulls and Key Plate (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
Drawer Pulls and Key Plate (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065678/drawer-pulls-and-key-plate-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Watercolor sea life design element set
Editable Watercolor sea life design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281168/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView license
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301360/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Under ocean background, editable digital paint illustration
Under ocean background, editable digital paint illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12051208/under-ocean-background-editable-digital-paint-illustrationView license
Hinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Hinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086049/hinge-butt-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template
Fourth of July Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443026/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView license
Crock (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087656/crock-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301601/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Toy Fish (c. 1940) by Charles Garjian
Toy Fish (c. 1940) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087020/toy-fish-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288459/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView license
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077744/toy-bank-trick-dog-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301846/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Toy Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
Toy Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086997/toy-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license