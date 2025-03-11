Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolorpublic domaineaglepaintingsturtleToy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William HighOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3080 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarColorful wildlife animal illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496884/colorful-wildlife-animal-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Winifred Lutenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085687/door-knocker-c-1940-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain licenseColorful wildlife animal illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496721/colorful-wildlife-animal-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseBrooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseEagles Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443629/eagles-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseLatch Plate (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066939/latch-plate-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSave sea turtles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560512/save-sea-turtles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301443/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license"Shell Out" Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078432/shell-out-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301847/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseSafe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseSave sea turtles blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560510/save-sea-turtles-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085867/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-filippo-porreca-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301338/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085691/door-stop-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseSave sea turtles Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560537/save-sea-turtles-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086926/tavern-sign-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301306/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseMechanical Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086325/mechanical-toy-bank-c-1940-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301337/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseGarden (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060649/garden-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301361/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseDrawer Pulls and Key Plate (c. 1936) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065678/drawer-pulls-and-key-plate-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281168/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseBank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301360/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseToy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseUnder ocean background, editable digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12051208/under-ocean-background-editable-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseHinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086049/hinge-butt-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443026/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1941) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087656/crock-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301601/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseToy Fish (c. 1940) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087020/toy-fish-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288459/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseToy Bank: Trick Dog (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077744/toy-bank-trick-dog-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301846/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseToy Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086997/toy-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license