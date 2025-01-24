rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstabledesk
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (c. 1940) by Warren Booth
Table (c. 1940) by Warren Booth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086912/table-c-1940-warren-boothFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Writing Desk (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan and Jesus Pena
Writing Desk (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan and Jesus Pena
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087258/writing-desk-c-1940-joe-brennan-and-jesus-penaFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Desk (Lady's) (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Desk (Lady's) (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085620/desk-ladys-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748188/classroom-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086909/table-pedestal-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Table (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
Table (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088232/table-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Dining Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronk
Dining Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083306/dining-table-c-1939-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Bedside Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Bedside Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085416/bedside-table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Sewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Sewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069598/sewing-table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088603/hepplewhite-drop-leaf-table-c-1942-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Tea Table (1940) by Charles Henning
Tea Table (1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086942/tea-table-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Wash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan
Wash Stand (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087114/wash-stand-c-1940-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Sideboard (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Sideboard (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086721/sideboard-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086920/table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mixing Table (1940) by Ferdinand Cartier
Mixing Table (1940) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086380/mixing-table-1940-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license