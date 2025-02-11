Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalfishartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphototoyToy Fish (c. 1940) by Charles GarjianOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 928 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3166 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFresh seafood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563203/fresh-seafood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePitch Pail (c. 1940) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086464/pitch-pail-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseFishing tournament poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559917/fishing-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086444/pa-german-axe-socket-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseBear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720946/bear-fishing-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086396/mortar-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseFishing camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597284/fishing-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075585/jug-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseFishing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597292/fishing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDecoy (Red-Wing Black Bird) (1935/1942) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060009/decoy-red-wing-black-bird-19351942-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor seafood design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243224/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView licenseToy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseStorytime poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597492/storytime-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFish Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Sadie Bermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085848/fish-weather-vane-c-1940-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor seafood design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243184/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Winifred Lutenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085687/door-knocker-c-1940-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain licenseFishing boat, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716102/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082752/bootjack-c-1939-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseBookworm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560223/bookworm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGoblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075042/goblet-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor sea life design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288459/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView licenseCap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain licenseDaily notes planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670488/daily-notes-planner-templatesView licensePa. German Toy Bird (1935/1942) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061513/pa-german-toy-bird-19351942-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseBear ballerina, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632759/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseDecoy (c. 1939) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083288/decoy-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas toy drive Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597313/christmas-toy-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrawer Pulls and Key Plate (c. 1936) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065678/drawer-pulls-and-key-plate-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseReading nooks Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView license"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseCollege library poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597185/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSacred Cod (1940) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086641/sacred-cod-1940-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597644/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCherry Stoner (c. 1940) by George C Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085564/cherry-stoner-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686647/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseShell Shaped Flask (c. 1940) by Raymond McGoughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086707/shell-shaped-flask-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain licenseHeatwave safety tips template, editable design, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686683/png-cartoon-character-copytext-templatesView licenseFish Mold (c. 1938) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079929/fish-mold-c-1938-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license