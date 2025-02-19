Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageairplanefacepersonartwatercolourfurnituredesignpublic domainUrn Design (c. 1940) by Charles GoodwinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 967 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3300 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDiverse business meeting, editable white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168024/diverse-business-meeting-editable-white-designView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business meeting png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160659/diverse-business-meeting-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086029/highboy-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business meeting, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168025/diverse-business-meeting-editable-blue-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073616/chest-drawers-c-1937-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365461/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064959/chest-drawers-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076960/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseShaker Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070801/shaker-cabinet-with-drawers-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseInternational partnership, business deals collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919133/international-partnership-business-deals-collage-editable-designView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081444/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseAI tutor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510581/tutor-poster-templateView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseVR experience, technology photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918910/experience-technology-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseZoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087266/zoar-blue-bonnet-cabinet-c-1940-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licensePng human resources editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714110/png-human-resources-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseWooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseInternational transportation Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510836/international-transportation-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDresser (c. 1940) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085761/dresser-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079205/chest-on-chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licensePNG element VR experience, technology photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895750/png-element-experience-technology-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLady's Writing Cabinet (c. 1953) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088876/ladys-writing-cabinet-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079000/cabinet-for-storage-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license3d job application editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847733/job-application-editable-designView license"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license